Hurdles to be removed from access to abortions by medication

By Matt Maloney
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
Medicine for medication abortions will be able to be distributed like any other prescribed drug from August 1.
Tasmanian women, particularly in the state's regional areas, will soon have better access to medical abortions thanks to a decision by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the head of Women's Health Tasmania has said.

