Former state cricketer Jacqui Triffit will be taking local audiences through the surprising history of women's cricket in Tasmania at the next Launceston Historical Society talk.
Dr Triffit is a past Tasmanian cricketer who represented Tasmania, playing 21 matches for the State, including being vice-captain.
She is also the author of On the Front Foot: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket, a book which draws on her former experience and research in the archives.
Dr Triffit wrote the book to get the history of Tasmanian women's cricket "in writing" so that the memories of the sport wouldn't be lost.
She said the book was the first time that women's cricket had been documented in this level of depth, not just with information but through the photographic record.
Dr Triffit discovered at Tasmanian women's cricket went back to the 1890s and a Tasmanian woman Lily Poulett-Harris had subsequently come to be known as "the founding mother of women's cricket."
Dr Triffit said that while she wouldn't necessarily describe Poulet-Harris in that way, she was possibly "the founder of organised women's cricket in Australia."
Poulet-Harris was captain of the Oyster Cove Women's Cricket Club founded in 1894 and was encouraged in the sport by her father.
A lot of the girls who played cricket came to the sport through their fathers, Dr Triffit said.
Referred to as "ladies cricket" in the late 1800s and 1900s, the sport was a very acceptable activity for women, Dr Triffit said.
While women had traditional roles in looking after children and housework, it was apparent that they also had the opportunity to go and play sport not only in a competitive way but also as way of socialising in the community, Dr Triffit said.
There dinners and lunches afterwards and they sometimes played male teams as well.
"So it was very much a community connection."
"I was just struck that women felt they had a place on the field, not only just behind the scenes," she said.
The results of their matches in the 20th century were reported in local papers, and it was "quite amazing" to get that level of publicity, Dr Triffit said.
The women faced other challenges, however. For example, having to fight "very, very hard" to get grounds that they could play on regularly.
But a lot of them were very resourceful and built good relationships with local councils to try and access money and grounds to play regularly, Dr Triffit said.
At her talk next week, Dr Triffit will speak about the development of cricket across Tasmania with a focus on cricket in Launceston right into the modern era.
"The future of women's cricket is is incredible," she said.
"I think any young girl now who would like to have cricket as their profession has every opportunity."
"Tasmanian cricket is on the rise and rise," she said.
Jacqui Triffit will be speaking at 2pm in the Meeting Room at QVMAG, Inveresk on 16 July.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
