Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer MP expressed her support for the Voice to Parliament referendum Monday night at a public discussion held at the University of Tasmania Invermay.
She was joined by the federal minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, local Indigenous leader Nick Cameron and former Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein.
In the discussion on Monday night, Ms Archer agreed The Voice was not a substitute to the other Uluru Statement from the Heart objectives, but said it could enhance and compliment them.
"I am focussed on elevating the voices of Indigenous Tasmanians throughout this campaign and hearing directly from them about why and how a Voice can make a real impact," Ms Archer said.
"I'm struck by the journey that we have been on and continue to be on... it's one of trust and building trust.
"There was such a betrayal of trust in Tasmania in the past year, is it any wonder it's such an effort to rebuild that and why people would feel sceptical about what's on offer?"
In April Ms Archer broke from her party's position on the Voice to Parliament, stating it should just "get out of the way."
She has also advocated for the Liberals for Yes campaign alongside Peter Gutwein, a network across Australia for Liberals who support constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians.
Ms Archer said it was still early in the journey towards the referendum, and the government had played a necessary role in getting the legislation required to hold the referendum through the Parliament.
"That has of course been difficult... that's when you're going to hear these whole range of views ventilated in parliament with speeches," she said.
"A lot of people aren't really engaged in that at the moment because it's still some way away.
"We still don't have a date for the referendum yet and obviously, people have got a whole range of other considerations."
She said the work of explaining the referendum starts now.
"Not just with the government and politicians because I think it's important to remember that whilst the government is facilitating this by way of the referendum, this is something that has been asked for by First Nations people," she said.
"Where I hope to be able to assist in terms of campaigning as we move towards the referendum is to people who aren't sure... I want people to be informed and see through fear and misinformation, and go towards that referendum knowing that they have the information they need to make that choice."
Ms Archer said she felt the forum was a positive experience.
"It's great to have forums like this to bring the community together and have a range of people with a range of views and life experience, and take questions organically from the audience," Ms Archer said.
"Of course people are going to have questions and my message to people is if you don't know- there's lots of ways to find out.
"But make sure when it comes to referendum day whatever your choice is, that it's an important one."
