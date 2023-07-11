The owners of one of Tasmania's oldest public houses will upgrade and retrograde their heritage-listed property, taking it back to an original, 1830 exterior design while updating much of its interior.
Martin Cullity, new owner of The Ross Hotel, plans to revamp parts as well as revert others of his National Trust property south of Launceston while "maintaining its country pub aesthetic".
The Ross, constructed in the Midlands in 1835, is one of the picturesque town's most prominent and historic buildings.
Mr Cullity, who moved to Tasmania from New South Wales to buy the property in 2021, said he hopes to "resurrect the Ross" with major development works over approximately two years.
"We want to honour the original building and give the community of Ross, the Midlands and the whole of Tasmania a destination they can go to," Mr Cullity said.
"This Hotel means so much to Tasmania, which was part of why my wife and I fell in love with the place."
What's changing at The Ross?
Situated on the "four corners of Ross" - across from the jail, town hall and church - the Hotel was established by William Saddler in 1835 and built by convicts, constructed from local, hand cut sandstone in a Georgian style.
For the first 70 years of its life, the Ross was emblematic of the austere architectural Georgian movement: symmetrical, spacious and boxy with hipped roofs.
But in the early 1900s, additions were made in the form of Tudor-style gabled roofs and porches - additions that changed the building's Georgian original facade.
Mr Cullity said those editions will be removed during the Ross renovations and are the only changes to the Ross's exterior.
"Those parts of the building were added between 1915 and 1918," Mr Cullity said.
"And what's interesting is that the original hipped roof is still underneath the gabled roof that was added in 1915.
"By getting rid of them we'll be sort of taking it back to its original glory; it's a Georgian town, let's have the pub be Georgian."
Further changes to the property's frontage on Church Street will deal with landscaping of the site's gardens, as well as changes to car parking and the addition of an electric vehicle recharge station.
The current bottle shop will be entirely replaced by a modern wine store, removing another addition made in the 20th century.
Major works will occur in the back of the property - currently a beer garden - and include the addition of two new buildings: an event space and an outdoor seating area.
The event space will supplement the Ross's existing private function rooms and dining spaces, and will back onto a playground-style area where "parents can watch the little ones".
"The adventure garden will be where mum and dad have a glass of wine after coming down from Launceston," Mr Cullity said.
"We want it to be this destination for families."
The outdoor seating building will run along a heritage wall at the property and have a glass roof, allowing patrons to have the feeling of sitting outside but "avoid the cold winter".
The renovations and additions will begin as soon as possible but people in Ross won't be without their Hotel - the build will prioritise keeping the public house open.
"We don't want people in Ross not to have a place where they can go and have a good night out, so we won't be shutting during the build," he said.
"We'll start with the work outside with the two new buildings and once they're complete, we'll move onto the inside.
"That way we can keep it open in sections throughout that time frame."
Changes to the interior of the 1835-built hotel will remove walls to "open up the space", according to Mr Cullity, and are planned to keep the pub's "vibe" similar to its current one.
Mr Cullity said these wide-scale changes - which have been approved by the Midlands Council as well as Heritage Tasmania - are another stage in the Ross's 190-year history.
"The building was the original thing that we loved, but once we did some more research into Ross, we heard about how famous [the Hotel] was," he said.
"We don't want to change that because it means something to us as well as to others.
"We're excited to be a part of this next era of Ross's life and we can't wait to get started."
Declan Durrant
