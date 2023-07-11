Thank you from the Barker family

I AM writing, along with my mother Barbara and sister Nicole, to thank everyone who sent messages, phone calls and words of support to our family after the recent murder trial of my brother Shane. The trial was held in the Launceston Supreme Court, starting on the 18th of April until the verdict was handed down on the 28th of June.
We were extremely satisfied with the guilty verdict from the jury, and the vindication of my brother Shane.
We also thank The Examiner for reporting on this daily, so that people could keep up with the trial, instead of having to contact us each day.
Shane left a legacy that was lost when he was murdered, but we know that moving forward we can look back proudly knowing he was our son and brother.
We had so much support and continue to do so. Many thanks, the Barker Family x
Paul Barker, Prospect Vale
COLES appears to be completely indifferent to the general public's disdain for self serve checkouts and are starting a rollout of these bizarre instruments of unemployment. Coles Charles Street started this stupidity and it's now spreading everywhere without any consultation with their customers. No doubt Kings Meadows and Kmart will be next in line. I have stopped shopping at Coles Charles Street after being a customer for over 50 years when it was known as Jimmy's. Jimmy himself's main ethos was customer service. What would he think now?
Wayne Ballard, Kings Meadows
TASMANIA isn't net zero. That's because the calculation includes zero emissions exported to the mainland and doesn't include the carbon generated from energy imported from the mainland.
It's rather like a homeowner claiming to be net zero when they have solar cells and they share electricity with a neighbour. Solar energy goes to the neighbour during the day (zero emissions, almost), and the neighbour's wood boiler provides energy at night (very carbon intensive).
This needs to change, and other jurisdictions that claim to be net zero don't do this.
Dwayne Baraka, Norwood
AFTER reading Colleen Blackaby's letter in The Examiner (July 8) regarding the Hobart Stadium, I totally agree with what she was saying. Housing and hospitals will always be an issue with the growing population. I believe it's time to move on and build a venue that can benefit all of Tasmania to be used for multiple events. Let's all get behind the Stadium and get it built.
Alf Waters, Hillwood
I URGE your readers to vote YES in the forthcoming referendum on an indigenous Voice to Parliament.
While the amount of good the Voice might do will be subject to the quality of the advice given and the willingness of the government to consider it, one thing seems quite certain: the Voice can do no harm.
This referendum is not, and should not be, about what form the Voice will take; that will be determined by parliament through legislation that can later be altered, if required, to ensure its efficacy. The referendum is about the honourable principle that it is sensible and just to seek informed input from our indigenous people about issues that directly affect them. To enshrine that principle into the Australian Constitution is an overdue mark of recognition, respect, and inclusion.
Sadly, there is a great deal of fear mongering, disinformation, and political posturing by those advocating a negative vote because the proposition either "goes too far" or "does not go far enough". The truth is that the Voice will be a significant and profound step in providing better opportunities to reduce the disadvantage that has befallen our first peoples since colonisation.
Please, be thoughtful, be brave, be kind, and be fair. Vote YES.
Bill Sauer, Fern Tree
I HAVE read in The Examiner a lot about Robodebt after the report was handed down. They should change the name to Sco-Mo debt.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
