YOUR SAY: Thank you from Shane Barker's family

July 12 2023 - 7:00am
Thank you from the Barker family
I AM writing, along with my mother Barbara and sister Nicole, to thank everyone who sent messages, phone calls and words of support to our family after the recent murder trial of my brother Shane. The trial was held in the Launceston Supreme Court, starting on the 18th of April until the verdict was handed down on the 28th of June.

