The recent appointment to a senior media role of a person from a PR firm closely aligned to the Liberals has created another unwanted kerfuffle for the Government.
To be clear, it is highly likely the appointment was legal and likely followed the technical processes required, and the selected firm would be more than capable of doing the job.
The claim of transparency through a press release looks superficial, given the appointment would have been picked up by media colleagues rather quickly.
The timing amid the ongoing PWC scandal could hardly be worse. Allowing private sector staff access to sensitive public information and then passing it on to others.
PWC would have signed a swag of confidentiality documents.
The reference to being 'signed off by Premier and Cabinet would be fine if the transparency around the media statement is now extended to:
The guidelines for the appointment. The request from the Premier for the role to be filled. The selection criteria for this role. A Summary of (non-identifying) potential alternate candidates and a written assessment of the Premier and Cabinet justifying the selection and especially their consideration of perception of conflict of interest and the public interest.
Increasingly, as Glyn Davis, the head of the Commonwealth Public Service, pointed out recently, trust in the public service has been eroded and needs to be rebuilt. As Davis and others regularly note, the movement of 'political' appointments into the public sector means we need to revisit the basic principle of an independent, frank and fearless public service.
The timing is also problematic, given the ongoing transparency issues around the proposed Stadium.
In an era of low and declining trust in governments and the public sector, this fails the pub test. Many places have 'pub test' processes called 'deliberative democracy' 'where contentious proposals are run by or subject to review by a panel of ordinary punters.
To be fair, nowadays, it would be most improbable any government would appoint a person without a high degree of alignment with their philosophy to a senior media position. And therein lies the problem.
What it tells us, the voters, is that we need to be clearer on what is acceptable and what is not, as there is no sign political parties will change their behaviours any time soon.
