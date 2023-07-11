Launceston residents are likely one day away from finding out who will be their next mayor.
Voting will close at 2pm on Tuesday, July 11 and as of July 10, about three quarters of the city's 49,025 electors had returned their ballots according to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
This leaves about 12,452 ballots yet to be submitted and counted, and these can be delivered to either the City of Launceston council chambers at Civic Square or the TEC Northern election office at 12 Goodman Court, Invermay.
Five councillors put their hands up to fill the vacancy left by Councillor Danny Gibson's resignation as City of Launceston mayor in May.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood and acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins are standing after contesting the deputy mayor race in 2022.
Cr Garwood was elected after receiving a total of 17,313 votes, 8,355 of them were first preferences.
Cr Dawkins received 6,476 first preference votes in 2022 and was excluded in the ninth round after receiving a total of 10,679 votes.
Councillors Alan Harris, George Razay and Tim Walker contested the 2022 mayoral race, and Cr Walker came second to Cr Gibson with 14,071 votes.
Cr Razay received 9260 votes in 2022 and Cr Harris received 6950.
After polls close, the TEC will begin formally counting ballot papers at 9am on Wednesday, July 12.
Tasmanian local government elections use the Hare-Clark system, where a single vote is transferred between candidates over multiple rounds.
If no candidate receives an absolute majority of votes, the worst-performing candidate is excluded and their ballots are distributed among the remaining candidates according to individual voters' preferences.
This process continues until a majority is reached, and The Examiner understands this will likely be by close of business on July 12.
