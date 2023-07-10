Crews from six fire stations are battling a fire at a shack on Highland Lakes Road, Miena.
The blaze was reported about 7am on Tuesday, July 11, and the Tasmania Fire Service said the crews from Great Lake, Arthurs Lake, Golden Valley, Deloraine, Kempton and Bothwell found the shack fully alight.
As of 7.45am crews were still fighting the fire, with a second shack "about to be impacted".
There is no information about whether the shack was occupied when the fire broke out.
More to come.
