The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glitz, glamour at Derby Town Hall for 100 year celebration ball

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derby Town Hall to celebrate 100 years with a Great Gatsby Town Hall Ball. Picture by Shutterstock
Derby Town Hall to celebrate 100 years with a Great Gatsby Town Hall Ball. Picture by Shutterstock

The tin mine first shaped Derby, while more recently there has been the development of mountain bike trails, but the town hall has been a mainstay since 1923.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.