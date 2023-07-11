The tin mine first shaped Derby, while more recently there has been the development of mountain bike trails, but the town hall has been a mainstay since 1923.
The weatherboard building is celebrating 100 years with a throw back to the era it was built, a Great Gatsby style ball on Saturday, July 15.
Meanwhile, Derby Town Hall's history will be in the spotlight during an afternoon tea on Wednesday, July 12.
Historian John Beswick will give a talk at the afternoon tea and said the hall had played an important part in the life of Derby.
"It's pretty much been the community centre, more so in the past than now, but major events in Derby have been held at the hall over the years," Mr Beswick said.
He said history could easily be forgotten.
"A good example is the way the mountain bike trails have basically taken Derby over. They wouldn't have even been dreamt about 10-15 years ago," Mr Beswick said.
He said the hall played a pivotal role after the tin mine closed in the 1960's while the town was "stagnant" before the trail investment.
The hall used to bustle with balls, dances and concerts weekly when it was first opened, then it was used for roughly two decades for Saturday night movies.
While in the "stagnant" years after the mine closed in the 1960's, Mr Beswick said the hall had kept community life going in Derby.
"The centenary is a way of remembering Derby as it was before the mountain bikes arrived," he said.
The Derby Community Development Association and Blue Derby Foundation will be throwing the ball on the weekend, which will include live music.
Guests are encouraged to dust off their pearls, grab some glitz to help celebrate the anniversary.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at ticketebo.com.au/derbytownhallball.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
