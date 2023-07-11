The Launceston Benevolent Society are embracing the outdoors with this year's annual fundraising ball.
This year, the society are breaking the tradition by hosting a Boots and Blankets event outside on the lawns of the Launceston Country Club.
Organising committee member for the Launceston Benevolent Society, Michelle Clark, said this year's ball would be bigger and better than ever.
"This year we wanted to do something a little bit different to make it more exciting and enticing to people to get behind with sponsors and donors," she said.
"We all go to charity balls and they are very similar, and this year it's going to be much different to what anybody has seen before."
The event will feature fire pits, Tasmanian food and wine and will also give guests a small taste of the conditions faced by the homeless community.
Patrons are asked to wear boots with their black tie attire and also bring a blanket that can be donated to the society.
"We'll be outside under the elements in amongst the cold, stars will hopefully be out and hopefully there's no rain," Ms Clark said.
"If you have an old pair of boots in the cupboard, please bring them. We'll wrap ourselves in blankets outside but donate them into a basket along with the boots and then go upstairs for some wonderful dancing."
She said every cent raised would go towards the Benevolent Society.
"It looks like we won't have to pay out for anything at all with the amount of sponsorship and donations which is truly amazing," she said.
Launceston Benevolent Society chairman Don Jones said he viewed the society as a "true charity."
"We are probably the only true charity that exists ... we're the oldest charity in Tasmania, and one of the oldest in Australia," Mr Jones said.
"We don't sell products to people who are in need and we certainly don't buy building after building, every penny we receive goes back to those who are seeking emergency assistance."
Tickets for the Boots and Blankets Ball can be purchased online through humanitix.
The Ball starts at 6pm on August 19.
