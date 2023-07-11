The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Benevolent Society breaks tradition with charity ball

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Benevolent Society's Boots and Blankets organising committee Michelle Clark, Lindi McMahon, Michelle Williams and Tameeka Lynch. Picture Phillip Biggs
Launceston Benevolent Society's Boots and Blankets organising committee Michelle Clark, Lindi McMahon, Michelle Williams and Tameeka Lynch. Picture Phillip Biggs

The Launceston Benevolent Society are embracing the outdoors with this year's annual fundraising ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.