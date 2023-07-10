The Examiner
Police suspend Waratah search for missing tourist Celine Cremer

Updated July 10 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:16pm
Celine Cremer, 31, has been missing in the Waratah area since June. Picture supplied
The search for missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer has been suspended.

