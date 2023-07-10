With parliament on its winter break, state politics over the past week descended into a slugging match between the parties over the cost of education amid a cost-of-living crisis.
The Labor opposition late last week promised to boost childcare subsidies for TAFE students and extend after school hours care at 10 locations.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White said expanding after-school care would help kids learn and also expand workforce participation.
"We know as the cost of living increases, a lot more people are seeking to ... expand their hours of working, and that can be made very difficult if you haven't got care arrangements for your child," she said.
Labor also presented a policy to automatically allow parents to pay school fees quarterly or by direct debit, rather than all at once.
Allowing quarterly or direct debit payments would help stop bills building up and ease cost pressures, Ms White said.
But the government immediately pooh-poohed the proposal, with Education Minister Roger Jaensch saying Labor's proposed policies had already been implemented.
The government is easing the costs of education and training by boosting childcare subsidies for TAFE students, automatically allowing parents to pay school fees quarterly rather than all at once, and providing more support to get kids playing sport, Mr Jaensch said.
Training Minister Felix Ellis also said the government had introduced fee-free TAFE courses in a number of areas to ease costs.
The government also already supports outside-school-hours care, Mr Jaensch said.
The oppositions promise to extend after-hours school care in 10 locations is a fine idea," he said.
"But after-hours school care is provided by private operators, supported by federal subsidies, so its not theirs to extend," he said.
Labor's initiative would include initial funding of $900,000 allowing up to 10 not-for-profit child care providers such as Hobart-based Adventure Patch to invest in needed infrastructure to develop child care centres at schools.
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said the funding grants would reduce risks for these private child care providers.
"We know that some providers are reluctant to go into new areas because they lose control, the school ultimately has control of the facility, and the providers may invest significantly to upgrade and they may lose that in a subsequent year," Mr Willie said.
"This takes the risk out for providers and encourages them to go into new areas to provide care for kids."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.