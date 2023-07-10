Detectives are seeking leads as they investigate a burglary at Bell Bay where more than $100,000 worth of property was stolen.
Police said the burglary at Liberty Bell Bay occurred some time between June 30 and July 1, and the alleged perpetrators made off with an estimated $170,000 in property.
These included multiple brass/bronze contact clamps, which police said weighed about 350kg each, and a white Mitsubishi Canter light commercial vehicle with registration FH5504.
Investigators are now seeking information relating to the burglary, or anything relating to the location of the stolen goods.
Anybody with information can contact the Launceston Criminal Investigation Branch on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
