Building an adventure packed, family-friendly facility from scratch might not have been child's play, but LexFun is.
The entertainment complex, full of play equipment and activities, has relocated to 50 Glen Dhu Street in the Door of Hope precinct.
The move for owners and managers Susan McGee and Scott Doughy was much bigger than anticipated, taking eight months to reopen after moving from Racecourse Crescent.
LexFun joins a "family hub" at the South Launceston venue that includes a childcare centre, after school care and medical practice.
Ms McGee said the space had to be redeveloped and every safety measure ticked off.
"It was a really huge process, much bigger than what people thought initially," Ms McGee said.
"Originally we thought we would be back open last school holidays, but that just couldn't happen.
"So we saved every penny to be able to be able to continue to support the number of team members who have worked on the build and are so passionate about it."
The doors opened ready for the winter school holidays and it has been busy in the days since.
Ms McGee said the response had been "just beautiful" with regulars returning and new families visiting from across Tasmania and interstate.
"Today, I had a lady come in who used to bring her kids before we moved and she said 'Launceston has missed you guys', and that she was just so happy we are back," she said.
"It's so sweet."
LexFun was "really, really important" to provide an all-weather play venue in Tasmania's cooler climate, she said.
"It's the perfect space to spend the day, parents can let their kids jump on the trampolines and playground while they can be in the cafe, have lunch all together and then let the kids play in the arcade," Ms McGee said.
"You're all welcome to come and be part of it."
She said they had been very deliberate in ensuring "little people" had a space of their own with a new toddler zone, which includes 22,000 ocean balls.
Ms McGee said there were also plans to open the commercial kitchen of an evening for games of laser tag and arcade games.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
