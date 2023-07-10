The Examiner
Foodbank calls for tax incentive to encourage donations

Matt Maloney
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:30pm
Desperate lengths to access simple food staples aired at inquiry
The federal government should introduce a tax incentive for food producers to enable them to offset a percentage of costs related to food donations from taxable income, a Senate committee visiting the state heard on Monday.

