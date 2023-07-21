The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Clogball: the story of Dutch migrant soccer in Australia

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City's state representative soccer players Roger, Peter and Noah Mies. Picture by Rob Shaw
Launceston City's state representative soccer players Roger, Peter and Noah Mies. Picture by Rob Shaw

CLOGBALL

Adam Muyt

($45, Vulgar Press)

"I wanted a different life to what I'd had. A different country, a different challenge."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.