"I wanted a different life to what I'd had. A different country, a different challenge."
So said Peter Mies, a former coal miner and Dutch marine who arrived in Launceston from Maastricht in 1960, aged 24.
Subsequently spotted in a crowd at a Juventus game and enticed to join the Launceston club, he's still there six decades later.
Having since become a player for more than 20 years, captain-coach, president and eventually life member and patron, Mies is symbolic of the wave of Dutch migrants who brought their brand of soccer to Australia and whose contribution is celebrated in Adam Muyt's book Clogball.
"Pete says soccer back then was a great way for migrants to meet and mix with others," Muyt writes. "He loved the cosmopolitan feel at Juventus. The club was one of Tasmania's strongest back then, and the on-field success together with the diverse culture helped build camaraderie."
Establishing something of a dynasty at the club now called Launceston City, Pete's son Roger and grandson Noah made it three generations of the Mies family to play at the highest level for Tasmania, "a unique achievement in the annals of Tasmanian soccer".
The Orange wave was also lapping on the state's southern shores.
Aad Harmsen wasn't overly impressed by the standard of soccer when he arrived in Hobart in 1950.
"Mediocre to say the least," he reported, having been "completely underwhelmed" by the experience.
A former member of the Dutch Resistance during his homeland's Nazi occupation, Harmsen moved to Australia at the age of 24 with his wife and young daughter.
He soon joined Metro rather than the local Dutch club, Hollandia, because he felt it was important for migrants to assimilate and get to know locals.
Scoring a hat-trick on debut against South Hobart, Harmsen led Metro to the Southern Tasmanian premiership, was the competition's leading goal-scorer for four seasons, played for Tasmania when named player of the tournament at the 1954 interstate carnival in Adelaide and became the first Dutch migrant player to represent Australia.
Combining his loves of football and cricket, he once managed a handy 42 runs for South Hobart, rushed off to score two goals for Tasmania before returning to take the field as the opposition batted.
Harmsen was never cautioned - believing that the referee's decision should never be questioned - and, according to Muyt, was "undoubtedly one of the most gifted Continental European players to take to the pitch in Tasmania in the 1950s".
Mediocre to say the least- Aad Harmsen's thoughts on Tasmanian soccer
However, he did not take to Australian football, insisting: "The ball must be round."
Muyt's extensive 386-page account does justice to the subject and is obviously a labour of love for the devoted author.
And you've got to love an index which has "Compagne, Charlie" adjacent to "Cruyff, Johan".
Clogball is being launched at the Hobart Bookshop on August 17.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.