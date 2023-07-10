A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) found improving cultural safety for Indigenous Australians within the health system can improve access to and the quality of care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
According to the 2021 Census of Population and Housing, 30,000 people identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander in Tasmania, representing 5.4 per cent of the state's population.
The AIHW Cultural Safety in Health Care for Indigenous Australians: Monitoring Framework report aims to measure the progress in achieving cultural safety in the Australian health system to improve Indigenous patient experiences of health care and access to health care services.
The study found the top barriers to health care access for Indigenous Australians in Tasmania were cost and being too busy.
Additional barriers identified were dislike of service/health professional, being embarrassed or afraid, and "decided not to seek care".
Research shows that health service environments that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture by displaying Indigenous artwork and providing culturally appropriate resources, communications, and other services can help to make Indigenous people feel culturally safe, thereby removing barriers to healthcare.
The report also found cultural safety for Indigenous Australians within the health system could also be improved by employing more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees in the health workforce because they understand the needs and priorities of Indigenous patients.
Overall, the report identified that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience poorer health than non-Indigenous Australians and do not always have the same level of access to health services.
According to AIWH statistics the leading causes of disease burden, or impact of disease on the population, for Indigenous Australians in Tasmania were mental and substance abuse disorders, injuries, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.
Indigenous Australians in Tasmania were more likely than non-Indigenous Australians to have high levels of psychological distress.
Around 3 in 10 Indigenous Australians in Tasmania had high to very high levels of psychological distress, nearly double the rate of non-Indigenous Australians at 14 per cent.
Nearly 1 in 5 Indigenous Australians in Tasmania, 18 per cent or an estimated 5000, had a heart or cardiovascular condition.
This is similar to the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions among Indigenous Australians nationally at 16 per cent.
The report also found a higher prevalence of Indigenous Australians in Tasmania impacted than nationally, at 3.1 per cent compared to 1.8 per cent.
The AIHW report also assesses Indigenous health outcomes, broader determinants of health like housing and education, and health-protective and risk factors.
According to the report, over 1 in 3 Indigenous adults in Tasmania live in low-income households.
