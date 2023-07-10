Landowners will have the opportunity to learn how trees can benefit their farms and land at the upcoming Farmer and the Forester Forum, held by Private Forests Tasmania (PFT).
PFT agroforester Molly Marshall said attendees would learn about how trees can be a tool for diversification, carbon-positive outcomes, economics, aesthetics, succession planning, and creating one of the most renewable resources.
"This is a great opportunity for private landowners, incorporating trees are great infrastructure for farms with known benefits such as increased crop productivity, livestock survival rates and economic benefits," Ms Marshall said.
The forum will be led by acclaimed farm foresters, Rowan Reid and Andrew Stewart.
Mr Stewart has established over 55,000 trees and shrubs on his farm, constituting 18 per cent of his property to form a "diverse biological infrastructure."
He also runs an educational farm tour business and native flower farming business.
Mr Reid, a farmer and master tree grower, has lectured on the subject of agroforestry at Melbourne University since 1991 and works full-time on his Bambra Agroforestry Farm in Southern Victoria growing, harvesting, milling, and drying timber.
Ms Marshall said the two were "leading voices on the subject of agroforestry in Australia."
The farmer and the forester forum will be held at The Bracknell Hotel on July 19 from 6pm and all Tasmanian private landowners are invited to attend.
More information and reservations can be made through Private Forests Tasmania's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.