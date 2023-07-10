The Examiner
The upgraded Launceston Police Station is officially operational

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis joins Commander Kate Chambers and Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins at the refurbished Launceston Police Station. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Upgrades to Tasmania's largest police station are officially complete, with Police Minister Felix Ellis and Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins joining Launceston officers to mark the event.

