Upgrades to Tasmania's largest police station are officially complete, with Police Minister Felix Ellis and Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins joining Launceston officers to mark the event.
The $7 million upgrade of Launceston Police Station overhauled public-facing areas like the customer service centre and charge suite, areas used by uniformed officers, and addressed miscellaneous electrical and compliance-related matters.
Deputy Commissioner Higgins, who spent much of his career working from the station, said the renovations were vital, even if they did not affect the whole building.
"It's a real start and it's particularly important and it will future proof us a bit longer," he said
"The $7 million that has been spent has been spent very wisely ... to enhance the experience for the staff.
"Also to make it a safer place to work, and dare I say, a better experience for the clients that might come through as well."
The upgrades were funded through a state government COVID-19 stimulus package, and work commenced in April 2022.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said as Launceston Police Station was the largest 24/7 police station in the state, it was a key piece of infrastructure for police officers and the wider community.
Mr Ellis said an $87.3 million upgrade program was underway to ensure Tasmania Police had the best facilities available.
"This is part of the broader work that we're doing right across our police force in terms of upgrading infrastructure," he said.
"More than $80 million is going into delivering new stations, new police housing and facilities right across the state.
"Our police officers are there for us in times of need and to be able to support them with comfortable safe secure facilities is vital."
Other completed projects in the program include a new police station at Longford and another at New Norfolk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.