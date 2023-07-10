The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Rotary's school holiday hamper supplying breakfast

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Launceston's Adrian Kok, Bill Dobson and Helen Smith ready to deliver breakfast hampers to students living in Launceston's northern suburbs who usually rely on school breakfast programs. Picture by Stephanie Dalton
Rotary Club of Launceston's Adrian Kok, Bill Dobson and Helen Smith ready to deliver breakfast hampers to students living in Launceston's northern suburbs who usually rely on school breakfast programs. Picture by Stephanie Dalton

Children who rely on school breakfast programs won't go hungry during the holidays because a service club is plugging in the gap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.