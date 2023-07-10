Children who rely on school breakfast programs won't go hungry during the holidays because a service club is plugging in the gap.
Holiday hampers of breakfast staples, including Weetbix, bread, margarine, jam, jar of fruit and long life milk, have been delivered to around 50 students across Launceston's northern suburbs on Monday, July 10.
The Holiday Hamper Program is run by the Rotary Club of Launceston, and was started by Rotarian Bill Dobson in 2008/2009.
He said the program had been sparked from wondering about how children who relied on school breakfast programs managed during the school holidays.
"Every time (we deliver the hampers) you see a mother in tears because of the relief that she can feed her kids," Mr Dobson said.
"99 per cent of recipients are appreciative of the hampers."
Mr Dobson said the program had been supported through members of the community, fellow Rotarians and St Lukes Health Foundation 33.
He said Woolworth had been very supportive in supplying food, with Rotarian and former Woolworths produce manager Adrian Kok helping source the goods.
With the pinch of cost of living pressures, Mr Dobson said people were more keen than ever to help out.
He said half a dozen volunteers offer to help for this holiday's drop-off, however only a couple people are required for the delivery.
"For myself, my wife and I, it's just a heartwarming feeling, the buzz you get out of helping somebody," Mr Dobson said.
The breakfast packs are delivered on the first Monday of school holidays and early in the New Year.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
