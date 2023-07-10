Liberals should hang heads in shame over Robodebt

From afar, it may seem the more fortunate in society are opposed to the controversial stadium, apart from self-interested business lobbyists, but the real beneficiaries of a stadium maybe the children of less fortunate members of our society, who can potentially change their life's direction with the opportunity for a sporting chance in their home state, a somewhat unaffordable or unavailable option due to the great tyranny of distance, or the interstate remoteness of a can-do belief to sporting achievement?

