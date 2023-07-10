The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

YOUR SAY: Liberals should hang heads in shame over Robodebt

July 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberals should hang heads in shame over Robodebt
Liberals should hang heads in shame over Robodebt

ROBODEBT. Hang your head in shame you politicians and senior bureaucrats who inflicted this horrendous grab for money on the most vulnerable in our communities. The Royal Commission has found you out officially and we can only hope that the accountability that society demands comes for you. I even feel guilty that, in the past, I have at different times voted for the Liberal Party. Never again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.