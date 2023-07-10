Liberals should hang heads in shame over Robodebt

ROBODEBT. Hang your head in shame you politicians and senior bureaucrats who inflicted this horrendous grab for money on the most vulnerable in our communities. The Royal Commission has found you out officially and we can only hope that the accountability that society demands comes for you. I even feel guilty that, in the past, I have at different times voted for the Liberal Party. Never again.
Mile Radin, Prospect
SCOTT Morrison rejects the findings of the Royal Commission which are adverse to him and which criticise his part in the RoboDebt scheme. He says the findings are wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence presented to the commission. And now Cronulla might take away his Number One ticket.
Poor Scott. It must be just awful when other people believe that he has done something wrong, no matter what he has tried to tell them.
Grant Agnew.
Some attend car accidents for paid or voluntary roles. Others because they happen outside their homes. If you live in Birralee, this might be you.
You spend Sunday fixing a fence because a vehicle went through it (again). You keep an ear out in case you hear a car coming off the road (again).
In April, Roads Tasmania announced on Facebook there would be new speed signs installed on Birralee Road. They did not mention this stems from long standing community anger regarding the state of the road and delays in action. The latest accident on the road occurred on Friday. The reduced speed signs are still not installed.
On their day off, following a few purchases at the farm shop, a resident can repair a fence two days later. There is a need to keep animals in and fed after all.
Why so much delay to just install speed signs? Lives are on the line.
Torey Taylor, Birralee
HOW come our Energy Minister doesn't understand how much we've become dependent, in all walks of life, by having electricity on tap, at all times and especially in all critical places?
Whatever makes him believe he can do this on the cheap?
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
IS there vastly becoming a social divide for the to be or not to be, that is the Macquarie Point stadium question?
From afar, it may seem the more fortunate in society are opposed to the controversial stadium, apart from self-interested business lobbyists, but the real beneficiaries of a stadium maybe the children of less fortunate members of our society, who can potentially change their life's direction with the opportunity for a sporting chance in their home state, a somewhat unaffordable or unavailable option due to the great tyranny of distance, or the interstate remoteness of a can-do belief to sporting achievement?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IT IS disappointing to see UTAS seems committed to calling their new Willis St building "The Shed'. Certainly, sheds have a solid place in Australian rural and backyard culture, with the Men's Shed organisation aptly named. But as a name for a building filled with high-tech health clinics and science labs it is lazy and unimaginative. Surely UTAS could recognise a distinguished, long-serving Launceston politician and champion of higher education in the north and name it the Don Wing Building?
Kim Lehman, Launceston
