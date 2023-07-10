Jason Betts foresaw that he would return to Launceston on July 14, but not because he's clairvoyant - instead, he knew because he arrives here twice yearly for his six-monthly Psychic Expo.
At the Best Western on Earl Street this weekend, Mr Betts and tarot card readers, mediums and more, will meet to help Tasmanians in the north "find out what their future holds".
Mr Betts founded the Tasmanian Psychic Spiritual Association in 1996 with the hope of regulating what was an "unethical" market in the state at the time, and soon after launched the first Launceston Psychic Expo.
"We created an association with a formal code of ethics for psychic practice," Dr Betts said.
"There were a lot of dodgy people out there and the Expos became a way to change that; we could be trusted."
Almost three decades on, the Exposition is still going strong - something Mr Betts said he divined when he started it - and offers Tasmania's mystic community and its professionals an opportunity to catch up while offering their services.
Mr Betts said people come to psychics - and have been doing so for "all of recorded history" - for three reasons: they want counselling, spiritual growth or want to know the future.
"We live in a world of Google and AI and even electronic medicine, and yet people turn to our traditional means," he said.
"We help people solve their problems with time tested theology, philosophy, metaphysical counselling and divination tools."
The event has "lots of people in velvet and more tarot cards and crystal balls than you can poke a magic wand at" and mediums, who can "communicate with the dead".
However, Tasmania's "finest psychics" will converge and show off "not just the usual modalities of fortune telling" like the crystal ball and tarot but also palmistry, numerology and astrology, as well as an aura camera, which can "print a person's colour personality on Polaroid film".
"If people are curious, no matter who you are or what you do, you'll enjoy it," Mr Betts said.
"Nine out of 10 people enjoy eating chocolate, and we have a much better success rate of people enjoying having their future told than that."
The Launceston Psychic Expo will run from June 14 to 16, at the Best Western, 3 Earl Street, 9am to 5pm.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.