The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Brad Cox-Goodyer moves up State League player of year standings

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 10 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins, pictured during Saturday's match against Launceston, leads the player of the season standings. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins, pictured during Saturday's match against Launceston, leads the player of the season standings. Picture by Paul Scambler

While climbing to the top of the State League goal-kicking ladder, Brad Cox-Goodyer was also making inroads into the competition's player of the year standings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.