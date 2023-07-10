While climbing to the top of the State League goal-kicking ladder, Brad Cox-Goodyer was also making inroads into the competition's player of the year standings.
A week after captaining his state to victory over Queensland, the North Launceston coach was in supreme form in his side's Round 13 87-point demolition of Glenorchy, kicking six goals and being adjudged best on ground.
The three votes he subsequently received have seen Cox-Goodyer climb to fifth place in the player of the year competition, with 10 votes.
However, the modest coach disagreed with the media voters, believing Jack Avent should have received best-on-ground honours for his performance.
"He was the one that was running and making things happen for us," Cox-Goodyer said of Avent after the 18.21 (129) to 6.6 (42) triumph at UTAS Stadium - the Bombers' ninth win on the trot.
"He was probably the one constant across four quarters that was in everything and getting hands on the footy. He obviously played as a defender in the state game last week and then came back and played as a mid - he can do it anywhere.
"He was best on ground by a mile."
Also climbing up to 10 votes was Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman although his teammate Jamieson House was declared best in the Blues' 7.12 (54) to 5.3 (33) win over Lauderdale at Windsor Park.
State match hero Sam Siggins went vote-less but continues to lead the standings.
