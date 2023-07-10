One thing that struck me during my first two years in State Parliament is the government's level of incompetence and complete lack of transparency.
Even though it's been apparent for years, it finally caught up with them when two of their members quit to become independents, plunging them into a minority government.
With John Tucker and Lara Alexander both citing the lack of transparency over Premier Jeremy Rockliff's stadium deal, you'd think that might have forced the Liberals to rethink their strategy.
Instead, they've just doubled down, with ministers refusing or unable to be upfront, refusing to answer questions in Parliament, fobbing questions off to other ministers and, most extraordinarily, shutting down parliamentary debate altogether by just walking away.
Question Time and Budget Estimate and the Public Accounts Committee hearings are an exercise in frustration - instead of the openness and transparency that should be part of any democratic government, getting answers from Ministers is like getting blood from a stone.
The stadium deal is the most obvious example. Even members of Premier Rockliff's government were kept in the dark about the details. Then the Premier is not tabling the documents he was compelled to by an offer of the Parliament that he himself voted for.
Every Tasmanian should be afraid of what the government is hiding.
Unfortunately, this stubbornness extends to just about every issue the government is questioned over.
Just think about power prices. In an extraordinary move, our fruit growers, farmers and business peak bodies have spoken out about this government and their power tax.
I saw this repeatedly during Budget Estimates when questioning the Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer.
For example, Minister Palmer passed off the shortage of shearers in Tassie and the need for investment in shearing schools to the Skills and Training Minister despite shearers and peak bodies trying to get answers on this critical issue for more than a year.
It was only after my relentless questioning that the government finally agreed to a meeting - it shouldn't be this hard.
Farmers acting on behalf of a $227 million sector rightly want to know why it takes so long and so much effort to get a simple response from this government.
Tasmanians deserve an open, up-front and honest government, but all they get from the Liberals is meaningless talking points and spin.
The loss of two of their own should've been a massive wake-up call for this government, but it seems they've learnt nothing - and all they're delivering is more of the same incompetence and lack of transparency that got them into this minority mess in the first place.
Janie Finlay is the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Water and Labor Member for Bass
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.