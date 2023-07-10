Not since Nepal and China fell out over Mount Everest has there been such a squabble over who gets the moral high ground.
Who would have thought that a 33-year-old red-headed Yorkshireman opting to go for a short stroll in the leafy London suburb of St John's Wood could lead to a major diplomatic incident?
Said stroll would last all of two strides before all hell broke loose.
One small step for man, one giant leap backward for Anglo-Australian relations.
Even The Beatles made it more than that for their iconic Abbey Road album cover in the same district.
The fallout to Jonny Bairstow's ill-conceived wander - which just happened to coincide with Alex Carey unleashing the second-most favourite underarm in Australian cricket history - went on to reach Chernobyl proportions.
Countless respected and informed observers wasted no time having their say. So did Piers Morgan. The former editor of The News of the World lecturing on ethics is a bit like Donald Trump extolling the virtues of a thorough tax return.
And if ever Australians needed confirmation that they were on safe ground, it was when Geoffrey Boycott demanded an Australia apology.
As Morgan and his ilk rolled out assorted out-of-touch has-beens to support their entitled agendas, they conveniently ignored the fact that five former England captains were all backing Carey's quick-thinking and execution.
And while both nations - and their respective Prime Ministers - launched assaults on the highly-sought-after moral high ground, it soon became obvious that neither was squeaky clean and the only party to emerge with credibility intact was the umpires who made correct calls, as the laws stand, on both the Bairstow stumping and previous day's hotly-disputed Mitchell Starc catch.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the saga was that, with Ashes matches also played in Peaky Blinders heartland and the gritty, industrial domain of plain-speakers like Boycott, the most unruly crowd of the series has been at the etiquette emporium of Lord's.
Of the countless opinions expressed in the aftermath, few spoke more sense than experienced Aussie umpire Simon Taufel who said: "The good news is that we are actively engaged with Test cricket, the best form of the game."
Twitter king Titus O'Reily (who had earlier tweeted: "England have won the toss and decided to whinge") added: "Test cricket is really good. If only the people who ran cricket thought so."
Spot on from both. For all the money and social media resources that the England and Wales Cricket Board throw at The Hundred - their bells-and-whistles shortest format competition - it still can't compete with a 141-year-old rivalry in the game's longest format.
And putting aside all the controversies and debates, this has been a magnificent Ashes series which sits intriguingly at 2-1 in Australia's favour following Sunday's home win at Headingley. Given the head-to-head match-ups, England have actually done remarkably well to get so close to their guests.
Test cricket is really good. If only the people who ran cricket thought so.- Titus O'Reily
It could be soundly argued that the tourists possess the contest's best opening batter (Usman Khawaja), opening pace attack (Starc and Pat Cummins), spinner (even though Nathan Lyon's roar has been silenced), all-rounder (Cam Green and/or Mitch Marsh) and definitely wicket-keeper (Carey getting the better of Bairstow in far more areas than just that stumping).
Meanwhile, Davey Warner remains immune to speculation about his place despite averaging in the 20s over the last three years due to his inherent New South Welshness.
And yet, three-fifths of the way through the series, Australia are 1850 for 58, England 1809 for 55 and the winning margins have been as narrow as two wickets, 43 runs and then three wickets.
If a Test match reaches its business end with three outcomes still possible - as has been the case in each one so far - it is hard to beat in sporting excitement.
As Hussain said when Chris Woakes smashed the winning runs through point off Starc in the early hours of Monday morning: "They go to Old Trafford with the Ashes alive, with Test cricket alive."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
