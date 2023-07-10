Tasmanian netball history is within touching distance for the Cavaliers and especially their captain Shelby Miller.
Already locked in for opens and 19-and-under state league grand finals, the club has the chance to complete a rare double.
Only the Cavs have previously achieved the feat this century - in 2006, '13 and '19 - and, having been part of the successful 19s outfit a decade ago, Miller is keen to double-up again.
"That was a long time ago!" said the 26-year-old mid-court dynamo.
"To do that again would be amazing, but one step at a time."
Saturday's thrilling opens qualifying final victory which ended Northern Hawks' two-year unbeaten run came just hours after the Cavs' 19s had also secured a grand final berth. Linda Colgrave's side continued an unblemished campaign with a 41-34 defeat of Cripps Waratah.
The 19s have won 12 statewide premierships (1996-97, 2005-06, 2011-15, 2018-20) with the opens claiming nine (1998, 2002, 2006-07, 2009-10, 2013, 2019, 2021) but long-time coach Dannie Carstens said the silverware is hard-earned.
"It's a bit surreal actually. The last time we were in both finals was 2019 and both came away on top so for the club and all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes, the girls have done it for them. The likes of Deanna Wadley who can't even take to the court having ruptured her MCL, ACL and broken a femur.
"(Another title) would be reward for all the process and hard work that goes in behind the scenes. We work so hard, all in volunteer roles, and all the athletes pay their way to play. We're always pushing to be better and it's worth it."
Miller was also thinking of her clubmates as she declared herself "relieved and proud" in the aftermath of the 62-56 win over Hawks.
"It's special because everyone contributes in their own way, and we respect that. Everyone has got a job to do and we really value that.
"It doesn't come around every year where you have such a good feeling and we really play for each other and that's really nice."
Miller said despite losing by margins of three and 16 goals to their all-conquering Silverdome neighbours during the regular season, "there wasn't a shadow of a doubt that we could beat them".
"I'm happy and stoked that we've finally got one back on them. We hadn't put a full four-quarter effort together all year and I think we finally did that.
"With Hawks, you can't play a good quarter and then just think you've done your job because they will come at you just as they did in the last quarter. You need a 60-minute team effort against them.
"We play them a lot and always have pressure. It's a rivalry that we're lucky to have so for all the physical preparation, on the day it comes down to mental as well and who can hold their nerve."
As Cavs embrace a week off to rest battle-weary bodies, the Hawks face a preliminary final at the Silverdome on Saturday against a Cripps Waratah side that finished third and beat Kingston 56-47 in Friday night's elimination final.
Hawks' 19s bowed out of the equation with a 47-43 loss to Kingston in Sunday's elimination final. The Blues will play Cripps in Sunday's preliminary final for the right to meet Cavs six days later.
Netball Tasmania have confirmed that both grand finals will be at the Silverdome on Saturday, July 22.
