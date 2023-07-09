Launceston City's James Hawes enjoyed a 20th birthday to remember by scoring the winner in an NPL Tasmania derby.
The 1-0 result at Launceston United was a welcome second win on the bounce for Daniel Syson's side but also showed how far Fernando Munoz has taken the league newcomers who were within touching distance of their first point of the campaign.
"Poor performance, but a win's a win regardless and it's three points," was Syson's blunt but fair summary of a contest short on goals but not excitement as Birch Avenue dished up another healthy and appreciative derby attendance.
Newstead played host to plenty of international flare with City's new Brazilian signing Washington Filho and United's Canadian import Jaeden Mercure among the most eye-catching on show.
But it was a home-grown product who decided the outcome as Hawes capped a dominant midfield performance with a well-taken goal.
With just two minutes left of the first half, Will Humphrey angled an inviting pass out of defence to where Hawes was breaking into the inside right channel and he steered it tidily past Aidan Piper who had been chiefly responsible for the game remaining goalless to that point.
Syson was delighted for his goal-scorer.
"The goal was good and something we've worked on which was good but it was frustrating that it took us 43 minutes to get to that stage," he said.
"It was a birthday goal. James is a hard worker. He's just turned 20 today so he's really young. But to be playing central midfield from 16-17, he's getting better week by week and has definitely progressed in parts of his game this season which is good.
"A bit like Jack Woodland, he does things that go unseen. He breaks things up. When he dictates play, his ball speed is really good.
"We struggled with our game and couldn't get it going. We just made them look a little better than they were. "We did enough to win, they had a couple of shots but if we put away our chances it ends up being four or five. We spoke about that at half-time and didn't really improve."
Suspensions cost the game the services of City's Joel Stone plus United's Aidan Rigby and Will Spicer while David Owusu was missing with an ankle injury, but there was no lack of commitment in their absence.
Toby Simeoni is a huge physical presence in City's attack and kept Piper busy with Filho, Woodland and Stef Tantari also trying their luck.
Lachie Dean couldn't beat Lachie Clark with United's best effort but with Mercure a lively presence down the right flank, the hosts grew in confidence as the visitors began to look somewhat nervous.
Enlisted from the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, Mercure has dual nationality and is hoping to represent Haiti in under-age competitions.
Combining boundless energy with his tight control, the Canadian ensured Riley Fellows remained on his game for the full 90.
Sub Toby Anderson nearly doubled the score late on from another majestic Humphrey diagonal but Piper was having none of it.
The performance may not have been as slick as the previous week's 3-1 slaying of an excellent Clarence side, but set up the possibility of a trio of wins within the city limits with South Hobart visiting Prospect Park next Saturday when both United and Riverside are also at home.
