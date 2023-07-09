The quest to find the best scallop pie in the state continues at this year's Tassie Scallop Fiesta, but organisers say the format is taking a change.
Traditionally concerned with finding the top curried Tassie scallop pie, the competition is now opening its options from a straight mornay-style baked good to a wider, more imaginative category: bakers can come up with their own gourmet scallop pie of choice.
The competition invites bakeries from "far and wide" with the condition that the pies must contain Tasmanian scallops and be hand-held.
Chief and nationally-accredited bakery judge Murray Partridge, who will judge this year's competition, said the new category would be open to all manner of flavours.
"It will mirror what was on offer in retail bakeries," Mr Partridge said.
A key aspect of the annual Scallop Fiesta, which began in 2018, the pie competition will be judged and conducted to the side of the Bridport Community Hall during the July 30 event.
Fiesta goers can observe the "fairly clinical" judging of the entries but while those pies won't be available for public tasting, there will be some for sale on the Bridport Village Green on the day.
And aside from the glorious fame of being the champion of Tassie Scallops pies, there's a $1000 cash incentive to get involved.
Mr Partridge said there was growing interest in the competition in the generally casual baking industry.
"The prize money alone is just about the most generous in a competition," he said.
"But the real reward is the bragging rights and being able to advertise that you have the best pies."
Pies of the scallop variety are considered "synonymous with Tasmania", according to Mr Partridge, and many visitors make a point of tracking down their favourite pastry package while in the state.
But a country Victorian bakery with national success may be menacing that Tassie status.
Having entered last year, the bakery is promising to compete once more, having taken home a minor prize two years ago.
Mr Partridge said that this could be seen as a threat to state pride.
Attendees must pre-purchase tickets for this year's event as there will be no gate sales. Entry for children under 16 is free.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tassiescallopfiesta.com.au/
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
