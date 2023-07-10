One stallholder was left "gobsmacked" from an outpouring of support after the Harvest Market was called off this weekend.
In only the second time in the market's history, the Saturday tradition was cancelled because of bad weather.
Delicious Little Things, a regular at Harvest Market, was preparing for customers on July 8, and ended up setting up a pop-up store from home.
Baker, designer and creator Raelene Bates said she was "grateful" and "overwhelmed" by the response of customers.
"I was gobsmacked," Ms Bates said.
The Harvest Market is her main source of income, she said, so with a table perched in the doorway she expected it to take two days to sell her baked goods.
"I sold out in a couple hours, I had around 200 pieces, even the sausage roll packs, people were buying two lots," she said.
"A couple people spent over $100."
Earlier that morning, Ms Bates said she seen a number of marquees flip over and some break due to the conditions while she had been setting up inside her trailer.
"It was such a hard call for the organser, but it was so dangerous," Ms Bates said.
She praised the work of the tireless volunteers who she said set up and packed down in the pouring rain.
"We so appreciate their support every week," she said.
Harvest Market manager Rhys Hannan said cancellation was the worst possible outcome for a day at the market, however it was a decision made because of safety.
"It was bad enough that a considerable proportion of our stallholders were feeling unsafe," Mr Hannan said.
Under public liability insurance and recently reviewed Harvest Market policies, Mr Hannan said the call had been the only reasonable decision at the time.
"If it's only a matter of me standing in the rain for four hours, that isn't an issue," he said.
"It was an issue of safety."
He said he had consulted with colleagues and stallholders before deciding to pull the pin.
"While people are not happy, most agree it was the right decision. It wasn't one taken lightly," Mr Hannan said.
The decision was made at 8.20am, with Mr Hannan saying it was best to do so before the market opened 10 minutes later.
Stallholders and volunteers faced bad weather during the bump out, and despite the conditions clearing later in the morning, it was something they couldn't have relied on, he said.
"It was one of the hardest working days I've had in many, many years and I come from the restaurant game," Mr Hannan said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
