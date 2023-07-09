With some of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the country, Tasmanians are at risk of delayed treatment due to a lack of trained specialists in the region.
In the state's North, the Tasmanian Health Dashboard Data shows that those waiting for an urgent gastroenterology appointment are waiting 387 days, while those in the South are waiting 212 days.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the state and federal government must work together to lessen wait times in Tasmania.
"The federal government is providing such a large number of screening kits now to people in certain age groups. And the return rates are improving, which is a good thing, but that is putting pressure on district and regional hospitals like our own," he said.
"And that's why the Tasmanian Liberal government has responded in the recent budget, to provide further funds for outpatients support and more accessibility for outpatients clinics to be efficient and offer more appointments to Tasmanians in need."
With few specialists offering colorectal and gastroenterology services throughout the state, Mr Ferguson said incentives must be made to ensure more specialists find employment in Tasmania.
"Just recently, we were able to strike a new agreement with the Australian Medical Association (AMA) for stronger pay conditions and allowing some better outcomes in terms of the ways in which people can be attracted to our state," he said.
"So that's been a genuine partnership between our government and the AMA, and we believe that will pay dividends with more people finding employment here in Tasmania."
