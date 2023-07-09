The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston Competitions enters final week of dance categories

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRACEFUL: Zoe Weeding, Launceston Competitions Section 513: Under 10 Years Classical Solo winner. Picture by Paul Scambler
GRACEFUL: Zoe Weeding, Launceston Competitions Section 513: Under 10 Years Classical Solo winner. Picture by Paul Scambler

Contestants are pirouetting, tapping and strutting in their final week on stage at Princess Theatre for the 121st edition of the Launceston Competitions ending July 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.