Contestants are pirouetting, tapping and strutting in their final week on stage at Princess Theatre for the 121st edition of the Launceston Competitions ending July 15.
The annual Eisteddfod - which invites performances from dramatists, speakers, musicians and dancers - will finish the dancing component of its competitions next weekend.
Across the genres of tap, jazz, ballet and more, young dancers in the nation's fourth oldest Eisteddfod vied for trophies on Sunday in the theatrical dancing categories, which began Friday, July 7.
The Princess Theatre was graced with tutus and national garb in a varied Competition day adjudicated by Christopher Favaloro, a seasoned performer with credits in Opera Australia and Sydney Dance Company.
Mr Favaloro said that the Launceston Eisteddfod hosted a hard-working group of young dancers, particularly its jazz category competitors.
"Both jazz and tap are strong here and I think different locations excel in different ways," he said.
"I couldn't tell you why that is, but what I'm more impressed with is that Launceston's dance categories are almost full, which shows there are plenty of kids dancing, which is excellent."
Many of the talented performers on display were representatives from dance schools in the state's north-west coast, as well as in Launceston itself.
In years past, the Competitions have spring boarded professional performers like Lockhart Brownlie, who performed in the major stage production Wicked and alongside Katy Perry and Britney Spears.
Competitions vice president Louise Peters said a number of the competitors have since excelled on the stage after having "their first opportunities here".
"We're so appreciative of being able to use this beautiful theatre for that purpose," Ms Peters said.
"I don't think it can be quantified how much of an impact a space - a real theatre - like this has on young performers."
Starting in May each year, the Competitions are a part of Launceston's rich performing arts culture, allowing young creatives a taste of the arts varied offer, from the Shakespearean soliloquy to contemporary dance.
Competitions secretary Margaret East OAM - who began with the Eisteddfod as a highland dancer herself - said that range was what made the thousand-strong competitor event special.
"Those little children that stand up and read out their verse are just as important as the dancers," Ms East said.
"That's what an Eisteddfod is about."
The final week of Launceston Competitions for 2023 will run from July 10 until July 15 at the Princess Theatre.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
