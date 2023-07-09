Despite a coroner slamming the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) for its "substandard" medical records following the death of an elderly woman, the Tasmanian government says it will learn from the "tragic incident".
In his findings released on Friday, Coroner Simon Cooper said the hospital's records "lack of availability and accuracy" made his investigation "extremely difficult" and potentially compromised her treatment.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government valued the coroner's findings, calling them "instructive recommendations that needed to be considered and followed".
"The government looks to support the LGH, and we hope to learn and to make policy at the local level that ensures that incidents like this tragic event don't happen again," Mr Ferguson said.
"The Premier and Health Minister has tasked the Department of Health to ensure that these matters are followed through properly and professionally so that we do genuinely protect our public now.
"Tasmanians can and should feel assured that they can continue to receive strong and safe care at our hospitals.
"We will make sure that when poor outcomes have occurred because of human error, they are dealt with and not repeated."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said it was "highly distressing" to hear the coroner's findings.
"It is incredibly concerning that this is yet another damning coroner's report about the LGH," Ms Dow said.
"We must ensure measurable improvements are made and that practices and protocols are adhered to so that patients can receive timely care and families are given peace of mind that their loved one is a priority.
"This surely must be a wake-up call to start listening to the concerns raised by health professionals at the hospital about burnout and resourcing levels."
According to the investigation, the 83-year-old woman, who was not identified, died as a result of a cardiac tamponade, where a build-up of fluid compresses the heart.
In his report, Mr Cooper said the woman was taken to the hospital's emergency department on September 11, 2022, after developing chest pain the previous morning.
Mr Cooper said as the patient's symptoms suggested pericardial tamponade, she should have undergone an "urgent echocardiogram, particularly in light of her complex history".
"It is not clear from her medical records whether an echocardiogram was carried out - although her medical records are deficient in several respects," he said.
In his review of the case, Dr Anthony Bell said his assessment of the patient's treatment was "hampered by the absence of critical information in her medical records".
The coroner agreed with Dr Bell's assessment, saying, "the absence of critical information (an absence which remains unexplained by the Launceston General Hospital) makes a consideration of the circumstances surrounding [the patient's] death practically impossible".
In his formal comments and recommendations, Mr Cooper wrote, "accurate, comprehensive and legible medical records must be kept in relation to treatment received by all patients at all times".
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.