Deputy Premier assures public following investigation into 2022 patient death

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Coroner slams LGH record-keeping following investigation into 2022 patient death. Picture by Paul Scambler
Despite a coroner slamming the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) for its "substandard" medical records following the death of an elderly woman, the Tasmanian government says it will learn from the "tragic incident".

