For 175 years, the Launceston Synagogue has served as a place of worship for many Jewish people in Tasmania.
Now, the time has come for a yearlong renovation program, where the historical building will continue to serve as a place of worship for the Northern Tasmanian Jewish community.
To mark the occasion, the Launceston community will come together to celebrate the start of the renovation works at the Synagogue on Tuesday, which will be presided by the former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Lau.
Launceston Rabbi Yochanan Gordon said it was an exciting time for the Synagogue, and that the event was open to everyone.
"It's been about 71 years since the Chief Rabbi of Israel came to Tasmania," he said.
Built in 1846 on a parcel of vacant land in St Johns Street, the building is Australia's second oldest standing synagogue.
In 1989, the building became listed with the National Trust of Australia, and is inscribed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register.
Rabbi Joseph Gutnick, both the co-trustee and funder of the renovation works said the building represented so much to the Tasmanian Jewish community.
"Many of the convicts who came out with the first and second settlements were of Jewish faith, and proceeded to be of great importance in the establishment of the permanent colonies," he said.
The extensive renovations will include improved accessibility, repairs to both external and internal fittings, replacement of external paving and internal carpets, installation of a new bimah platform, and a new addition to the rear of the Synagogue featuring an enclosed gathering space with new amenities.
Rabbi Gutnick said it was an honour to oversee the renovation works.
"It ensures the building remains as both an operating Synagogue and a piece of architectural and cultural significance to all Tasmanians," he said.
The renovation commemoration runs from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Tuesday.
