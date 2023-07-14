If you were around Launceston's music scene in the 1980's and 90's, chances are you saw Michael Witheford on stage.
In his new memoir, Turn It Up! Witheford tells of a life soaked in music.
Next to playing in his more prominent bands The Fish John West Reject and Lust in Space, Witheford would go on to pursue a career in music journalism and become a prominent writer in the field.
From his first concert experience at 13, where Tina Turner played at York Park, to playing up and down Tasmania as far as St Marys and Bridport, the new work is chocked full of memories of a life on the stage.
Now based in Melbourne, The Examiner caught up with Witheford and discussed music, nostalgia and of course, Turn It Up!
Firstly, who is in your current rotation? Has anyone caught your attention this year?
I have to admit that I'm a bit of a dad rocker. You're likely to hear Bowie at my place rather than anything from the last twenty years.
I'm still trying to catch up on bands and artists from the sixties. But I do have current favourites mostly female. I don't know if that says anything.
I've liked Haim for years now and Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are both class.
Otherwise I love The Killers because the tunes are amazing, and I'm a big shout for Weezer, who I've followed for 25 years, which is just ridiculous.
What compelled you to write your memoir?
I'd been struggling with a memoir of mental illness, and it was dragging along, and I didn't like it much. So I decided to write something I'd enjoy.
I knew immediately that there would be the Tassie years, and the Melbourne years. It's a long way from the St Marys Hotel, to The Palace in Melbourne, so I wanted to show the weird juxtapositions of being young and hardly able to play, and later, flying to Perth and having your own guitar tech at some massive venue.
To write a memoir on the Tassie years wouldn't have stood up on its own. It was part of the journey. It was where we did our apprenticeship.
Do you look back on your time in music with fondness or is it bittersweet?
To begin with, it was a bit embarrassing...four guys who could barely play doing gigs. There's nothing wrong with learning as you go, but we got booked a lot because there were so few bands.
By 1984 we were pretty good but our originals, or my originals, weren't great. By that time I knew that this was what I wanted to do.
Lust In Space began as a vague idea to play loud and add some melodies and that worked a treat. We became quite popular in Melbourne and got signed by Shock, and they paid for our second record.
My only regrets are that I think I had better songs in me. The best song I wrote was a record for the soccer club I supported, recorded with my brother Martin, Mark from The Fish, and Craig Pilkington who writes TV music. We sold it at games and it would be played through the PA when the team came out. I mean that's something you can feel happy about.
How did you find the experience of writing the book? Would you write another memoir?
I enjoyed writing Turn it Up! immensely.
A trip down memory lane, and also the freedom to say why the Bay City Rollers were awesome. I've started a book about my years as a soccer player and fan. The problem is, it's kind of a sporting version of Turn It Up!
What advice would you give to a young band trying to 'make it' today? Or alternatively, would you tell them to run for the hills?
Ha-ha well, I don't think I can help.
The only way bands like Foo Fighters make money is by touring, so it's worth remembering that sales are not necessarily going to do it. Music can be sourced from so many places... 10,000 people may have heard your song and none of them have paid for it.
Anyway, for what it's worth, get a decent demo recorded and send it to every independent label.
What are you doing now?
I moved back to Melbourne for a bunch of reasons, and was lucky enough to get the flat right next door to the one I was in in 2016. I'm trying to get last band, The TV Set to do stuff again, but they're keen on recording, whereas I feel like playing some gigs.
They're freaks; Jamie records a new EP every week playing every instrument. Michael has drummed for loads of bands but plays guitar equally well.
As for me, I have no idea about any of it. And if I played a bass part, Jamie could probably do a better one... so I can't even do THAT... ha. I've bluffed it the whole way through.
Turn It Up! Is available for purchase online and digitally through amazon.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
