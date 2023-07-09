Police arrest dangerous driver with high blood alcohol reading on Midlands

Tasmania Police asked for public assistance concerning a dangerous driving incident on the Midland Highway near Oatlands on Saturday.
Oatlands police Senior Sergeant John Parker said they received a call from another motorist at 3:15pm, resulting in police intercepting a driver at Oatlands a short time later.
"Whilst officers were obtaining the drivers licence details of the man, he drove off at speed and in a dangerous manner in a southerly direction on the Midlands Highway," Senior Sergeant Parker said.
"The male evaded police who lost sight of the vehicle."
Senior Sergeant Parker said the man later crashed his Mitsubishi Triton on Mudwalls Road, several kilometres north of Colebrook.
"No other vehicles were involved, and the man was not injured," Senior Sergeant Parker said.
He said police located the man at the crash site, where he was arrested and subsequently submitted to a breath analysis.
Police allege the man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.173 and charged him with exceeding a level of 0.05 and aggravated evade of police.
The Newnham man was disqualified from driving for 12 months and is due to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on September 4.
Senior Sergeant Parker said Oatlands police would like to speak to anyone who observed a white Mitsubishi Triton fitted with a fibreglass canopy on the rear of it, travelling on the Midlands Highway near Oatlands, and then on Mudwalls Road, between 3pm and 4pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
