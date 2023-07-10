The robodebt Royal Commission report must offer some comfort to the thousands of people who were the victims of this government-sanctioned 'low-way robbery'. That people resorted to suicide is an indelible stain on those who allowed this atrocity.
Medals should be handed out to the public servants who questioned the legality of this automated debt assessment and recovery method which has caused so much distress. They located Australia's moral compass which had been mislaid.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
I totally agree with the comments that D. Hudson made regarding the Newstead Coles going completely self serve.
I would like to add to the conversation by saying that a lot of their customers at that store appear to be of the older generation and some of a younger age needing assistance - some doing their own shopping and others with a carer to help.
Coles seems not to give a hoot about these older shoppers losing one more interaction in their lives - that of a cheery chat with a human being as they were served at the manned checkout. I used to like doing some of my shopping at Newstead due to the smaller floor space.
Guess I will have to drive to Mowbray store where even though there has been a recent 'upgrade' there were (at least a week ago) a few checkouts where one could have an interaction with a human. Any more changes there and Coles losing another customer to Woolies.
Theresa Richardson, Ravenswood
I would like to comment on the article in Saturday's edition July, 8. This only tells half the story, and has been a concern of mine for many years.
So, you wait to get the colonoscopy, and if unfortunately it is positive for cancer, you then go on a waiting list to see the surgeon; and then a new date is set for surgery. So the whole exercise is very prolonged and really defeats the purpose of having a screening test.
My bone of contention is that the public hospitals should use a team approach, i.e rather than referring to an individual colonoscopist or surgeon, the GP's referral should go into a pool run by a designated colon and rectal department. If the patient wants to be cared for by a named specialist, then they should go privately.
Paul McGinity, Sandy Bay.
It is sickening to read the outcome of this absolutely unbelievable attack on the most vulnerable Australians. Welfare recipients with bleak futures, struggling financially under mental stress, trying desperately to make ends meet, and they are hit by the government a debt they never owed.
A travesty of justice. Some accused of Welfare Fraud.
I am a Liberal supporter and deeply ashamed this happened under Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Psychiatrist have outlined we all have different levels of mental stability, and this, for many was to much and they took their own lives. It was so wrong on every level. Administrated in the most inhumane, inconsiderate, non caring manner.
For what I read in The Examiner I am appalled! Companies getting away with millions in tax with creative accounting and the co-coalition Government aim their efforts on the other end of the scale welfare recipients. Shame they should be held accountable!
Prime Minister Albanese claims it as a gross betrayal of vulnerable Australians, 990 pages of distasteful reading with 57 recommendations.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
So the robodebt report is in and tabled and we have ministers ducking and weaving for cover, denying all responsibility.
Then the next thing we hear is that our ex-PM, one Scott Morrison, is asking that we, the long suffering taxpayers, fork out towards any legal costs he may accrue! Get real!
How dare this bulldozing, aggressive person demand that people, who he and his ministers put through the mill, even think he is entitled to any money from us! Hopefully those who instigated this awful scheme will be brought to account just as they tried to bring innocent people down.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Preference is given to letters submitted via examiner.com.au and of 150 words or less. Letters can be edited for space, clarity or legal reasons. Submissions should include the name and address of the author and a phone number. Only the suburb of the author will be published.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.