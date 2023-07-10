The Examiner
YOUR SAY| Robodebt whistleblowers deserves a medal

July 10 2023 - 10:00am
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten paid tribute to victims and whistleblowers who called out the scheme. Picture by Gary Ramage
The robodebt Royal Commission report must offer some comfort to the thousands of people who were the victims of this government-sanctioned 'low-way robbery'. That people resorted to suicide is an indelible stain on those who allowed this atrocity.

