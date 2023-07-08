Hamish McKenzie has continued his rise through the Australian cycling ranks with selection for under-23 world championships.
The Launceston teenager's call-up underlines the continued emergence of a new generation of talented Tasmanian riders with Sam Fox, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Sam McKee and Will Eaves among a crop also representing the state with distinction in various disciplines.
McKenzie was one of the leading performers from the Australian team at last year's world championships, winning a silver medal in the junior men's time trial.
He also finished second behind ARA Skip Capital teammate Brady Gilmore in the Oceania U23 time trial and, at 18, is the youngest member of the five-strong Australian team selected to for the road events at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow this August.
McKenzie enjoyed a superb 2022. In January he won the under-19 individual time trial and criterium races at national road cycling championships at Ballarat.
Four months later, he went to Europe with the Australian junior development team and had a three-week experience with a Belgian team plus a week with fellow Launceston cyclist Richie Porte in Monaco. That was followed by a 10-day training camp with Team Jumbo-Visma in Slovenia.
McKenzie also won the Burnie Wheel on New Year's Eve and The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year for the second time.
He has attracted high praise in Australian cycling circles with team manager Henk Vogels calling him "the real deal".
"He's a very strong rider, a super strong guy. He's got so much mongrel in him but he's got the physiology to back that up," Vogels said.
RELATED:
The Australian team for Glasgow also sees the return of ACT's Dylan Hopkins and Alastair MacKellar, the 21-year-old Queenslander who won the U23 road race and time trial national championship double.
Development Team DSM-Firmenich rider Patrick Eddy, 20, (Victoria) adds further European bunch experience while West Australian Gilmore is the Oceania U23 time trial champion.
AusCycling coach Gene Bates, a former Tasmanian Institute of Sport cycling coach, said there was a great feeling around the potential of the selected squad.
"We are really proud of the group that has been brought together to race in Glasgow for the U23s this year," Bates said.
"The U23 category is one of the most hotly contested races in the championships and I'm sure this year will be no exception.
"Australia has a rich history of some world-class U23 performances by riders who have subsequently gone on to successful professional careers, and we are hopeful that we will see a similar trajectory from this group."
This year's U23 men's road race will tackle 168.4 kilometres beginning at Loch Lomond before seven 14.7km laps of the Glasgow circuit.
The 36.2km time trial will feature an uphill finish at Stirling Castle. Both events are part of the first multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.