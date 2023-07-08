North Launceston extended their run to nine wins on the trot to join leaders Kingborough on points as they defeated Glenorchy 18.21 (129) to 6.6 (42).
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer kicked six to leapfrog the injured Jake Hinds at the top of the Peter Hudson Medal tally, however he was the one handing out the post-game praise.
The Tasmanian skipper saved his highest for Jack Avent, who he said was "best on ground by a mile".
"He just willed himself, while we weren't able to get everything on our terms, he was the one that was running and making things happen for us," Cox-Goodyer said.
"His stoppage work was really good but he was able to get on the end of it and probably just the pure amount of football he actually had was a big number.
"He was probably the one constant across four quarters that was in everything and getting hands on the footy. He obviously played as a defender in the state game last week and then came back and played as a mid - he can do it anywhere.
"After the injury lay-off he had earlier in the year, he's started to find his best form, which is great for us because we know how good he can be."
The Bombers raced out to a 38-point lead in the first quarter and booted another major after the break to kick the first seven for the day but didn't have it all their own way as Glenorchy kicked the next four.
North Launceston wrestled back momentum before half-time but Glenorchy, who were without playing-coach Josh Arnold managed to out-score the Bombers in the third quarter before the home side found their stride.
They kicked 6.7 in the final term, having plenty of opportunity at goal while keeping their opponents to just one behind.
The performance left Cox-Goodyer saying "if I said I was extremely happy, I would be lying".
"We weren't really able to play the way we wanted in terms of the way we want to move the ball," he said.
"I think we let them have too many uncontested marks, especially in the first half ... they kicked four goals on us in a row in that second quarter, so we're just having those lapses at the moment, which we can't do against the good teams.
We'll take the win but there's still a lot to work on.- North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer
The match was North Launceston's last at UTAS Stadium for over a month, with clashes at Lauderdale, Windsor Park, Bellerive Oval and Lauderdale again awaiting the Bombers until they return to their home base on Saturday, August 19.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
