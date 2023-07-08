The Examiner
Tasmania Devils fall just short of upset win against Oakleigh

By Emily Clooney
Updated July 8 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 6:02pm
The Tasmania Devils came within eight points of an upset victory against the Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League clash at Dial Park. Picture by Katri Stooband
The Tasmania Devils might not have clinched an upset victory but their eight-point loss to Coates Talent League powerhouse Oakleigh Chargers showed they are not too far off the mark.

