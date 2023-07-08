I believe the LGH is under stress, with the limited number of beds, ward space, shortage of doctors and nurses, part of the emergency area being used as a temp ward, and ambulance ramping.
This with medical science making all these new discoveries to assist us to live better and longer.
Even with all these problems, the staff at the LGH are continuing to provide all services with great aplomb.
On a recent visit to the hospital, delivered by ambulance, the care for me by the doctors in emergency was second to none, the new doctors to this country, the Irish doctors are amazing a great asset for Tasmania.
Nurses and other personnel in emergency, they were great - my comfort was their concern.
Actually I thought there was a fashion parade going on with all the different coloured footwear racing past.
All in all, from the ambulance officers to the cleaners, my compliments go to everyone for a service well provided.
I'm pleased and happy to have Launceston General Hospital in my area.
Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, said the Robodebt Royal Commission report is political because it comes out a week before the Fadden by-election.
Bud, take it up with Stuart Robert who, um, is responsible for the Fadden by-election.
Are we still allowed to politely ask a few questions about this divisive stadium?
Was there no one living in Tasmania suitable to be inaugural chairman?
What happened to Peter Gutwein? At least he still lives here.
So Chairman and Board are unpaid jobs. What about expenses?
Of the four people who will choose the Board, only two live here. Will the Board be similar?
Who will pay expenses - airfares, accommodation, car hire, etc for all these people?
The AFL or Tassie taxpayers?
Our Premier has signed us into a bad deal of the new stadium being linked to an AFL team licence. Unfortunately it's done now, so get on with it.
Funding and typical bureaucratic red tape are the two main problems.
They've already said they have a roofed plan, so now pass the planning process and as for the funding, why not sell government bonds to all the businesses who are so in favour of it and are eagerly awaiting the chance to profit?
As for building it, well that's a whole bag of worms; 4000 construction workers needed who will all have to be imported as we don't even have enough to build their 10,000 public houses and where will all these workers stay?
Will the government commandeer hotels like during the pandemic?
Questions, questions and no answers from the Premier.
Agree completely with Tony Newport (The Examiner, July 8) re: 'Yes' vote.
'Yes' vote is a way for everyday people to show respect and support for Indigenous culture.
'No' support has two faces, one claiming it gives too much, the other demanding more.
Stop faffing about and get started.
I am not for or against the Voice, I am sick and tired of the 'Yes' team trying to impose their position on to people that haven't decided and want to make an informed decision with all the facts.
It appears that if you ask questions about the 'No' position you're labelled as a racist and a Trump-type supporter.
How about instead of throwing barbs at people, just put the facts on the table and let the voters decide without the fear of name calling and pressure to vote their way?
