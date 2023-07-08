It was a life-changing cancer diagnosis that prompted Launceston man Adrian Kok to help others fighting the same battle.
In 2008 while Mr Kok was visiting his son overseas, he felt something was off.
"I was on blood thinners at the time and told my GP I was bleeding from the bowels a bit, and he said it was normal from the medication."
"It gradually got a bit worse, I didn't worry about it at the time but my wife told me to get a bowel cancer kit to see if I was positive.
As it turned out, there was cancerous growth as big as a grapefruit in his bowels.
Mr Kok said he went back to work after having it removed, but the cancer came back after a year.
"From that operation, I had the rest of my colon virtually taken out," he said.
Throughout his experience, Mr Kok felt there was a lack of support for people with bowel cancer, and wanted to change that.
"The nurses and doctors are great and there's lots of booklets about it, but it's the everyday procedures they don't show you," Mr Kok said.
"A nurse asked if I'd be interested in starting a support group and I thought why not, I'll give something back."
From there "Ostomates" was born in 2009, in conjunction with Ostomy Tasmania, a non-profit that distributes medical products that people with bowel cancer need, such as colostomy bags.
Since it's foundation, Mr Kok has seen nearly 800 people come through his support groups to talk about their experiences.
Members of Ostomy Tasmania as well as a nurses are present during their meetings for people who need support or information.
Mr Kok said many people found it difficult to talk about bowel cancer after their diagnosis.
"I ask new people when they come, how did you cope when you were first told you were diagnosed with cancer?" he said.
"It's amazing because they're nervous at the start, but the interactions of other people tears down those walls.
"They open up and then other people join in, and really that's what they've come for."
He said he hoped to spread awareness for the group and that anyone was welcome.
"Meeting other people with similar problems and being able to talk to those who understand in a private setting makes a big difference to a lot of people."
The support groups are free of charge, and to RSVP for a meeting, Mr Kok can be reached at adriankok@outlook.com.au or 0498 196 059.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.