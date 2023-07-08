The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology issues flood warnings in North

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 8 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Esk River

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.