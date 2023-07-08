North Esk River
Following heavy rainfall across the North of the state, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the North Esk River.
Over the next six to 48 hours from Saturday afternoon, the Bureau says flooding in nearby streams and rivers is likely.
Locations likely to be impacted include Corra Linn, Relbia, St Leonards, Norwood, Ravenswood, Mowbray, and surrounds.
The Tasmanian SES advises residents to monitor conditions in these regions, as some low-lying properties may become isolated by flood waters.
Property, livestock, equipment, and crops in low-lying areas may be at risk from flood waters and driving conditions may be dangerous.
Residents who live around Corra Linn and surrounds, and/or near the Lower North Esk River, are advised by the SES to check their flood emergency plan, if they have one, and prepare now to go to a safer place if conditions become more dangerous.
A minor flood warning has also been issued for the Meander River.
The Bureau of Meteorology says minor flooding may develop along the Meander River at Meander from Saturday night and at Strathbridge during Sunday afternoon.
Further widespread rainfall totals of 20-30 millimetres are forecast for the remainder of Saturday into Sunday, with isolated higher totals possible in elevated areas.
To keep up-to-date with weather warnings and current river levels, visit www.bom.gov.au/tas/warnings.
