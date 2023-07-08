A popular Cataract Gorge walk is closed for the duration of the weekend after a privately-owned retaining wall gave out.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was on the scene and captured pictures of men in high-vis clothing working to resolve the issue.
At midday Saturday, workers appeared to have attached cables to rocks on the cliff face, and had laid out chicken wire below.
Workers had also painted an orange line across the retaining wall.
Closure signs had been erected at the toll booth at the Kings Bridge entrance, which had been fenced off.
According to a social media post from the City of Launceston, works would continue across the weekend to resolve the issue.
The track is expected to reopen next week.
The landslip follows a massive landslide in the Gorge last week, where five huge shards of rock appeared to have split off a rock face and slid about 20 metres down the embankment, wiping out trees and shrubs in their path.
A smaller rockfall has occurred under a footbridge on the Cataract Gorge walk in recent years, while a boulder brought down fencing on the same stretch in 2018.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
