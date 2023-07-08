The Examiner
Tasmania to face Queensland in under-18 hockey national champs final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 8 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Tasmania's under-18 men's team celebrate a goal. Picture by Click InFocus
Tasmania's men are guaranteed an under-18 national championships medal - qualifying for the grand final with a 4-1 win over South Australia.

