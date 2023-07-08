Tasmania's men are guaranteed an under-18 national championships medal - qualifying for the grand final with a 4-1 win over South Australia.
Oscar Sproule was the hero in the victory, scoring a goal in each of the first three quarters to seal a hat-trick, while Launceston product Oliver Stebbings scored the other to continue the side's unbeaten campaign.
Sproule was named player of the match in the win, which also saw the Tasmanians defend brilliantly - with the South Australian side producing nine penalty corners to the victors' three.
The home side scored a goal from their first penalty corner, while their second resulted in a penalty stroke - which Stebbings duly converted.
They'll play fellow undefeated side Queensland Maroon in Sunday's grand final at 11.45am, after they defeated Western Australia 3-0 in their semi-final.
Plenty of home-state support is expected at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart.
"If you have ever thought about supporting Tassie hockey tomorrow is the day to do it," a Hockey Tasmania Facebook post read.
"It is not every day you get a Tasmanian team playing for a gold medal in a national scale tournament!"
The women's team's tournament came to a positive end, securing ninth place with a 1-0 win over the Northern Territory.
Stella Pritchard scored in what was their second victory of the tournament.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.