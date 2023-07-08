The Examiner
Tasmania has achieved a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions profile

Updated July 8 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Tasmania's renewable electricity sector keeps the state's energy emissions low. File picture
Tasmania is one of the few places on earth to have achieved a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions profile and has done so for the past 10 years, but experts say we cannot afford to be complacent.

