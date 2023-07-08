Tasmania is one of the few places on earth to have achieved a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions profile and has done so for the past 10 years, but experts say we cannot afford to be complacent.
According to the 2023 Tasmanian Greenhouse Gas Emissions report released by the University of Tasmania, prepared by the Tasmanian Policy Exchange (TPE), the state is the nation's best performer in removing more carbon than what is emitted into the atmosphere.
The report said that Tasmania's land use and forest removals exceeded absolute emissions, resulting in net-negative emissions of -4800 kilo tonnes of CO2-equivalent (CO2-e) greenhouse gases.
For the past 30 years, Tasmania's net emissions have been trending downwards and reached net-negative territory in 2013.
However, Tasmania's absolute emissions have been slowly rising for 30 years while all other states and territories except Western Australia and the Northern Territory have achieved significant reductions.
As a result, it is highly likely that next year's inventories will show that South Australia, and possibly even Victoria, will have lower per capita carbon pollution from other sectors - or 'absolute' emissions than Tasmania.
Researchers say Tasmania's emissions profile is determined almost entirely by two factors: the state's renewable energy generation and the decline of Tasmania's forestry industry.
Declining timber harvest levels following the collapse of the managed investment scheme program (MIS) resulted in emissions plummeting in the early 2010s.
Meanwhile, renewable electricity keeps energy emissions relatively low, although energy emissions in other states are also declining rapidly.
The report also found that Tasmania's emissions from industrial processes are the highest per capita in Australia.
"A single facility - Cement Australia Railton - produces more CO2-e emissions each year than every car and light commercial vehicle on Tasmania's roads combined," researchers said.
"Industrial processes and product uses emissions are among the most challenging to reduce due to the expense and relative scarcity of new abatement technologies.
"This means that we will need to start early work even harder to ensure that very high emitting facilities are able to meet their safeguard mechanism caps and avoid potentially ruinous financial penalties."
