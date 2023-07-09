The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Storytelling Festival invites you to tell your story

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 9 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marc tells his story at a previous Tasmanian Storytelling Festival. Picture Sidhonie Page-Smith
Marc tells his story at a previous Tasmanian Storytelling Festival. Picture Sidhonie Page-Smith

Do you have a story you're dying to tell?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.