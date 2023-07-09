Do you have a story you're dying to tell?
It was this premise that encouraged a group of passionate storytellers to start the Tasmanian Storytellers Festival, where anyone could listen, learn, share and tell all the unique stories Tasmania has to offer.
Now in its third year, the festival has drawn hundreds of visitors from around the state and even across the mainland.
Festival director Jeremy Torr said the idea came from a trip down the Arthur River.
"There was a guide who was telling us what was going on around the area and his storytelling capability was just astonishing; he was a natural raconteur," Mr Torr said.
"I thought Tasmania is the place to be, and I looked around to see what storytelling avenues were open and there weren't any, so I thought maybe we can get one off the ground."
He said they never wanted it to be a performance event, just people sharing stories with each other.
"I had a sneaking suspicion it would be well received because everybody in Tasmania has a story to tell, and there was nowhere else people could really do it on a bigger stage."
Mr Torr said while everyone had a different approach, the key to good storytelling was to tell your story.
"That way, it's going to be real," Mr Torr said.
There's just two rules of the festival: a maximum of seven minutes, and no poetry, music or "rude stuff."
"Otherwise, any story is ok whether it's personal, historical, whimsical, sad or moral; it's all in the mix," Mr Torr said.
"We've had people as young as six and over 90 telling stories... gender, ex-convicts, international diplomats; we've had everybody and it's amazing what people come up with."
The free, all ages event runs from August 25 to 27 at Sir Raymond Ferrall Centre.
Registrations can be made online through eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.