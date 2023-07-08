Tasmania has it all; picturesque views, stunning landscapes, and untamed wilderness, so it is no surprise that many of the Apple Isle's top spots are hitting it big on Instagram. From fields of purple to natural wonders, find out Tasmania's most Instagram-worthy sights and let the likes roll in.
A 50-minute drive out of Launceston, Bridestowe Lavender Estate is one of the state's heavy hitters when it comes to tourism.
The Estate is the largest lavender farm in the southern hemisphere, famous for its rolling hills of french lavender.
Visitors are welcome to the Estate all year round, but if you want to catch the lavender in bloom be sure to mark your calendar for December and January.
Little Blue Lake, found off the highway between Derby and Gladstone in the state's North-East, is the perfect backdrop for your next profile picture.
Originally a mine hole, the lake reflects a stunning aqua blue hue from the high mineral content in the water, a remnant of the region's alluvial tin mining past.
As inviting as the blue water may be, swimming in the lake is not recommended due to the toxic mineral waste.
A glacially carved lake directly beneath Cradle Mountain, Dove Lake is one of the region's best-loved and frequently visited places within the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.
A six-kilometre circuit walk is the best way to take in the site.
Starting from the Dove Lake viewing shelter, the walk undulates around the lake, traverses beneath the mountain, then returns through magnificent rain forest to the starting point.
Bruny Island Neck is an isthmus of land connecting north and south Bruny Island, and offers stunning 360 degree views of Southern Tasmania.
The island is located 50 minutes from Hobart, and access is by a passenger-vehicle ferry from Kettering.
The best viewing period is during the warmer months of September to February.
Not just the name of a new Australian television show, the Bay of Fires is known all over the world for its brilliant white beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters, and striking orange lichen-covered boulders.
Located on the North-East Coast, the Bay's iconic name comes from Captain Tobias Furneaux as he sailed past in 1773, spotting Aboriginal fires lighting up the coast line.
Each spring, the North-West blooms into a spectacular display of colour for the annual tulip season.
The Table Cape Tulip Farm, located at Table Cape near the town of Wynyard, grows fields of tulips of all colours, perfect to tiptoe through.
In case tulips and lavender weren't your thing, Tasmania is home to another flowery delight.
Set amongst the backdrop of the stunning Dial Range, Mount Gnomon Farm in the state's North-West is a hidden gem loved by locals yet to be discovered by tourists.
Each February the farm becomes awash with yellow as its fields of sunflowers come into bloom.
With its bright white sand and inviting turquoise water, it's easy to understand why Wineglass Bay is one of the most Instagrammable photo spots in Tasmania.
Wineglass Bay has no road access, so the only way to visit is to walk from Wineglass Bay Lookout which is a 40-minute walk each way.
This natural wonder, named for the tiled-like appearance of the rocks along the water, is a photographer's dream come true.
Located near the small town of Eaglehawk Neck, the tiled rocks are a stunning sight formed mostly of siltstone that formed about 300 million years ago.
Towering 1271 metres above Hobart, the summit of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington is a 30-minute drive west of the city.
With wonderful views of Hobart and much of Southern Tasmania, "the mountain" is a place to walk, ride mountain bikes, play in the winter snow, or just feel the reviving touch of nature.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.