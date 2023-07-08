The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Devonport bounced back to winning ways in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingborough player-coach Alfred Hess tackles Max Reissig, of Devonport Strikers. Picture by Solstice Digital
Kingborough player-coach Alfred Hess tackles Max Reissig, of Devonport Strikers. Picture by Solstice Digital

Devonport showed the perfect response to their first defeat of the NPL Tasmania season by recording their 11th win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.