Devonport showed the perfect response to their first defeat of the NPL Tasmania season by recording their 11th win.
A week after their shock 3-1 home loss to South Hobart, Tom Ballantyne's men registered a tidy 1-0 win with their late winner coming through the familiar source of a skillful Roberto Garrido finish.
Riverside produced one of their best away performances of the campaign in going down 2-1 to South Hobart.
Former Launceston City starlet Jaden Fidra gave Ken Morton's men a 28th-minute lead despite the best efforts of Aaron Campbell before Jacob Lancaster made it two early in the second half.
Andre Chamusca reduced the arrears on 70 minutes after the returning Aaron Kidmas had won a penalty.
Chamusca's fellow import Adrian Anthony played at centre-back while Nicholas Pechenyi was on the bench as Lynden Prince again took the reins.
Tom Milner struck a late consolation as the teams' under-21s contest also finished in a 2-1 win to South Hobart.
Launceston United's Women's Super League match against Clarence Zebras fell victim to Saturday's heavy rain as all games at Birch Avenue had to be called off.
Devonport Strikers were the big winners of the day, emerging 8-3 victors in a goal-fest at Kingborough.
Jazmin White continued her phenomenal form with five goals as Nikita Boyd, Lucy Foote and Madeline Payne completed the scoring. Dannie Kannegiesser (two) and Laura Davis scored for the Lions.
Leaders South Hobart won 2-0 at Taroona.
Meg Connolly surged ahead in the race for the Northern Championship Women's golden boot with six goals in Riverside's 13-1 win at Somerset.
Chelsea Wing bagged a hat-trick and Matilda Reilly two with other goals coming from Kiera Gabbedy and player-coach Lucy Johns who said: "We moved the ball well and I'm happy with the team performance in very soggy conditions."
Bianca Anderson scored the only goal as Launceston United beat Launceston City 1-0.
Burnie United beat a depleted Northern Rangers 6-0 while Ulverstone won 1-0 against Devonport.
In the men's competition, Northern Rangers romped to a 4-1 win at Burnie United.
Hayden Vandervelde, Pat Lanau-Atkinson, Simon Lucas and Jacob Burk hit the goals for Peter Savill's side.
Daniel Shaw gave Riverside a second-minute lead at Somerset before the wheels fell off and the side went down 9-1, Beau Blizzard claiming five of them.
Ulverstone beat Devonport 6-0 while Launceston United versus Launceston City was postponed.
The Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association was also hit by the bad weather with all under-five to under-11 games cancelled at Churchill Park.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
