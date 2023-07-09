Public calls for a passenger or vehicle ferry across the Tamar River are not implausible, but are unlikely to be realised soon.
The state government is exploring upgrades to the East Tamar Highway as part of a $420 million plan to revitalise three of the North's main carriageways.
During community consultation, about 30 respondents directly or indirectly suggested a ferry as a method of improving public transport along the Tamar River.
One respondent requested a service from George Town to Launceston, while another suggested establishing a vehicle ferry to run the 500-metre stretch between Windermere and Rosevears.
Such a project would save traffic a 35-minute trip via the CBD or Batman Bridge.
"Maybe just do curb, guttering, [street] lights in Windermere and put a car ferry across to the pub for all the workers," they wrote.
"Locals would love additional traffic."
Corinna Wilderness Experience's Dylan Morrison, whose company runs Pieman River Cruises and a two-vehicle barge in the state's North-West, said he believed a Tamar River ferry could work.
"This would certainly be a feasible product to start," Mr Morrison said.
"The right inclusions could attract regular bookings.
"There could be a variety of point of interest stops along the way."
Public calls for a Tamar River ferry service are nothing new.
In 1944, Tasmanian premier Robert Cosgrove responded to a letter to The Examiner requesting a vehicle ferry.
Mr Cosgrove indicated the concept was worth exploring, but said the tide might affected the running of a regular timetable.
It was this exact problem, and the Tamar's silt issue, that contributed to the end of Launceston's Lady Stelfox paddlesteamer in the early 2000s.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the upcoming East Tamar Highway upgrades would likely include road widening, more overtaking lanes, and better heavy vehicle stops, but not provisions for a ferry.
"There were some comments in the Corridor Strategy Feedback report in support of a ferry across the Tamar, although there were many more [400-plus] in support of a new Tamar crossing," Mr Ferguson said.
"A ferry service is outside the scope of potential works on the East Tamar Highway under this strategy.
"Our current focus is finalising the business plan for the Tamar Bridge to go to the Australian Government for 80 per cent funding."
The business plan for the new Tamar Bridge is expected to be complete in September.
Exact locations for the new crossing, which has a 2028 deadline, have not yet been released.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.