OPINION: Indigenous Voice to Parliament: What details would you like to turn no to yes?

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated July 9 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:00am
What details would turn no vote to yes?
Why has the Indigenous Voice to Parliament caused such division in Australia? The proposal aims to create a mechanism for Indigenous Australians to have a say in the decisions that affect their lives - nothing more, nothing less. However, concerns have been raised by those who remain sceptical about the implications of such a voice. Calls of, "I need more detail, or I'll vote no" have echoed across Australia for months now. An Examiner survey tells us 55 per cent of our readers plan to vote 'no' to the Voice. My question to those readers is, what information do you need to turn your vote to a yes? I will address a few intelligent concerns I have heard from Launceston 'no' voters. But first, a couple of less intelligent ones.

