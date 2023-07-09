What details would turn no vote to yes?

Why has the Indigenous Voice to Parliament caused such division in Australia? The proposal aims to create a mechanism for Indigenous Australians to have a say in the decisions that affect their lives - nothing more, nothing less. However, concerns have been raised by those who remain sceptical about the implications of such a voice. Calls of, "I need more detail, or I'll vote no" have echoed across Australia for months now. An Examiner survey tells us 55 per cent of our readers plan to vote 'no' to the Voice. My question to those readers is, what information do you need to turn your vote to a yes? I will address a few intelligent concerns I have heard from Launceston 'no' voters. But first, a couple of less intelligent ones.
The Voice would ensure that Indigenous Australians have a say in decisions that affect their lives, policies that relate to their communities, and legislation that impacts their rights. It won't stop the reserve bank from making calls on interest rates. It won't mean Indigenous people can take up residence in your backyard.
What about its potential impact on national unity, governance, and the political system? One legitimate concern I have heard raised revolves around the idea of dual decision-making, where policy outcomes are influenced by both the government and an Indigenous voice. Critics argue that this may lead to a fragmented decision-making process. The Voice to Parliament is not about creating a parallel decision-making structure, but rather it seeks to ensure that policies adequately consider and incorporate Indigenous perspectives. Will inequity occur by establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament? Opponents argue that granting specific representation solely based on a person's Indigenous heritage could undermine the principles of equal representation. It is important to note that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament aims to complement, not replace, existing parliamentary structures, with its primary objective being to address the historical disadvantage Indigenous communities face.
The question I asked myself before deciding how to vote was, what are the benefits of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament?
Establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament sends a powerful signal of reconciliation and inclusivity. It offers an avenue for genuine dialogue and partnership, facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of the needs and aspirations of Indigenous communities. It would provide an opportunity to amplify Indigenous voices and ensure that policies and legislation address their specific needs. In short, it would help close the health and life expectancy gap between First Nations peoples and non-Indigenous Australians. It would enable Indigenous communities to actively participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the country's progress. It encourages a more inclusive and representative democracy, serving as a model to address the broader issue of under-representation across society.
While concerns and fears surrounding the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament are valid, it is imperative to remember that progress towards reconciliation requires acknowledging past injustices and charting a path towards a more inclusive future. Through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and extensive consultation, we can work towards a constitutional alteration that respects the sovereignty of Indigenous communities while enhancing Australia's democratic principles. By embracing Indigenous agency and valuing their input, Australia can take a significant step towards becoming a more equitable and united nation.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.